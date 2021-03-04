Mogoeng ordered to retract & apologise for Israel-Palestine conflict comments

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng faced criticism after appearing to voice his full support for Israel during a webinar in June last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Conduct Committee has ordered Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to retract and apologise for his comments made on the Israeli and Palestinian conflict.

He further said that South Africa and Africans at large had not cut diplomatic ties with colonisers, yet they criticised Israel.

This prompted organisations such as Africa4Palestine, the SABDS coalition and the Women's Cultural Group to lodge a complaint against Mogoeng.

