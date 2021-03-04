Bobat appointed Van Rooyen's special advisor because of Essa loyalty, Zondo told

Former CEO of Trillian Management Consulting, Bianca Goodson, told the state capture commission that she was told in October, two months before Mohamed Bobat was appointed, that he would move to better opportunities.

JOHANNESBURG - Former CEO of Trillian Management Consulting, Bianca Goodson, said that Des van Rooyen’s special advisor, Mohamed Bobat, was appointed to that position because he was loyal to Gupta loyalist, Salim Essa.

Goodson told the state capture commission that she was told in October, two months before Bobat was appointed, that he would move to better opportunities.

Bobat moved with Van Rooyen to Cooperative Governance where he “opened taps for Trillian”.

Van Rooyen was appointed as finance minister in December 2015, only surviving in the position for a few days after the markets and rand crashed.

"And the headlines were that Mr Bobat was joining Mr Van Rooyen at Treasury and that was his promotion and Mr Angel said to me: 'See our boss' – that's Mr Essa – 'promotes loyalty.' The way that I interpreted it was that Mr Bobat must have been quite loyal to my boss, Mr Essa."

Goodson said that when Bobat and Eric Woods interviewed her for the job of CEO, she was told that Bobat was moving to better opportunities.

Two months later, he became Van Rooyen’s special advisor but had to move to Cooperative Governance with him when his short, weekend term ended at Treasury.

"Mr Angel said Mr Bobat is positioned there to open taps and create opportunities for Trillian," Goodson told the inquiry.

Goodson said that was the explanation that Angel gave to her questions about why Trillian was not responding to requests for proposals, like other companies.

