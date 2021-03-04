After Karima Brown's death, Cope wants journos added to frontline workers' list

Well-known journalist, analyst and broadcaster, Karima Brown, died of COVID-19-related complications on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congres of the People (Cope) has called on Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to add all journalists to the list of frontline workers.

This follows the passing of well-known journalist, analyst and broadcaster, Karima Brown, from COVID-19-related complications.

READ: Journalist Karima Brown dies from COVID-19

She was admitted to hospital last month where she received treatment for the virus.

The party has remembered her as a brave, strong and courageous journalist, who did her work without fear or favour.

Spokesperson Dennis Bloem said that her death highlighted the dangers faced by journalists on a daily basis.

"Journalists are on a daily basis exposed and face the vicious enemy, coronavirus. Our heartfelt condolences go to her family, colleagues at eNCA, Radio 702 and the entire media fraternity. May her soul rest in peace."

Brown's family said that the late journalist would be laid to rest at a private burial ceremony at Westpark Cemetery on Thursday afternoon in accordance with Islamic rites and traditions.

An announcement will be made, in time, about a more public memorial service to honour her life.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.