19 arrested for allegedly plotting armed robbery in Midrand

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police arrested 19 suspected criminals who were allegedly plotting an armed robbery in Midrand.

Police received information about the heist that was planned for Wednesday.

The suspects were allegedly planning to hijack a truck carrying R60 million worth of cell phones.

Officers raided a house near Old Pretoria Road and the suspects opened fire.

The police’s Mathapelo Peters said a security guard, as well as one suspect, were killed in the crossfire: “14 suspects including two women were arrested while an unconfirmed number of suspects escaped by jumping the walls. Other members who were strategically placed outside the house were chased and five more suspects were cornered in five different scenes in close proximity to the initial crime scene.”

Ten illegal firearms, four stolen vehicles and several jamming devices were also seized during the raid.

