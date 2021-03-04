17 million South Africans walk to their destinations - travel survey

The reasons for travel other than work or business were predominantly for visiting friends, family, and ancestral homes.

JOHANNESBURG - A recent travel survey has found over 17 million South Africans walk to their destinations while over 10.7 million citizens used taxis and about 6 million made use of a car or truck as a driver.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the 2020 National Household Travel Survey on Thursday.

The National Household Travel survey has found that more South Africans walk to their destinations.

About 17,4 million South Africans walked all the way to their destination, followed by 10,7 million individuals who made use of taxis and 6,2 million who used a car/truck as a driver.



There has also been an increase in households who use taxis in South Africa - from 9.9 million in 2013 to 11.4 million in 2020.

The reasons for travel other than work or business were predominantly for visiting friends, family, and ancestral homes.

In 2020, more than 75% of taxi or bus users could reach their nearest rank or station within 15 min.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said that train passengers had higher dissatisfaction rates, with the exception of fares.

He said that taxi and bus passengers were particularly dissatisfied with facilities at ranks or stations and the behaviour of taxi and bus drivers.

