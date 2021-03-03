Zondo excuses Anoj Singh from state capture appearance after wife gives birth

Singh’s legal team indicated that his wife had an emergency cesarean section procedure to deliver their baby and he was now taking care of them.

JOHANNESBURG - State capture inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has excused former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh from testifying on Wednesday.

Singh’s legal team indicated that his wife had an emergency cesarean section procedure to deliver their baby and he was now taking care of them.

Zondo accepted the explanation: "Information that existed prior to the operation of the wife and I wasn't sure that that would have provided a valid excuse but the information you have given me satisfies me, so Mr Anoj Singh is therefore excused from appearance."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.