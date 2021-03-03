WC workplace safety teams respond to thousands of COVID-19 compliance complaints

The Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities Department said through its workplace safety programme, it's been addressing thousands of complaints of non-compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

CAPE TOWN - Workplace safety teams responded to more than 4,200 complaints of COVID-19 non-compliance by businesses in the Western Cape.

This has been revealed by the provincial Finance and Economic Opportunities Department.

It's warned safety measures must still be adhered to even after lockdown regulations were relaxed from level 3 to level 1 this week.

However, serious violations by businesses are reported to the National Department of Employment and Labour.

In those cases, the request is for immediate action, which may include temporary closure.

The provincial Economic Development and Tourism Department has also secured the services of an occupational health and safety agency to assist businesses at no cost.

It said many had been struggling to implement the necessary safety protocols.

Businesses in need of this support can contact service provider AfroCentric FastPulse Employee Benefit Solutions directly until 23 March.

