WC police find bag of guns & ammunition at Swellendam picnic spot

Officials recovered the ammunition that was left unattended.

Police have opened an investigation after various firearms were recovered from a picnic spot in Swellendam. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have opened an investigation after various firearms were spotted at a picnic spot in Swellendam.

Officials recovered the ammunition that was left unattended.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies told Eyewitness News no arrests have been made and that they are investigating the matter further.

"The members were on patrol when they were alerted to a suspicious bag that was seen next to the highway at a picnic spot. A search of the bag resulted in the discovery of illegal firearms, firearm parts as well as ammunition. An inquiry docket was opened for further investigation."

Timeline

