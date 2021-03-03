During his appearance at the commission on Tuesday, he said he hoped the allegations that he made about the capture of the power utility by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Glencore were not being swept under the carpet.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom Group CEO Brian Molefe is continuing his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday.

During his appearance at the commission on Tuesday, he said he hoped the allegations that he made about the capture of the power utility by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Glencore were not being swept under the carpet.

He said those allegations were speculation and he had no proof that Ramaphosa deliberately acted in the interests of Glencore, but he still had reason to believe he did.

WATCH LIVE: Molefe continues testimony at Zondo commission