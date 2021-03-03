W Cape Health Dept prepares for worst-case scenario in COVID-19 third wave

Western Cape Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete said they were still uncertain about the exact timing, location, and magnitude of the next resurgence which would be driven by various factors.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department is already preparing for the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a seventh consecutive week, infections had declined, and there were now just over 3,000 active cases.

Western Cape Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete said over the past week infections had declined by 16%.

Hospital admissions were down 22% and deaths had dropped by 26%.

However, he said they were still uncertain about the exact timing, location, and magnitude of the next resurgence which would be driven by various factors.

“The changes in the viral transmissibility are linked to weather and seasonability. And seasonal behavior such as long weekends, funerals, Easter, and moving into the winter months. The behaviour changes in the population. So it's really also the restriction of movement," he said.

Cloete said the Heath Department was preparing for the third wave to be as severe as the second wave.

“We are planning for a worst-case scenario. The issue is more certainty will emerge over the next month or two and then we will decide whether we adjust our response upwards or downwards."

