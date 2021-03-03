Vaccines based on 501Y.V2 variant likely to elicit good immune responses - Karim

Experts on Wednesday confirmed that people infected with the 501Y.V2 variant produced antibodies that gave them a certain level of protection against current and previous variants.

CAPE TOWN - Scientists said that future COVID-19 vaccines based on the second coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa were likely to elicit good immune responses.

Researchers from the Kwazulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP), in collaboration with the Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa, detected the 501Y.V2 variant last year.

Chairperson of government's Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, explained what the latest discovery meant.

"If a vaccine is built on this new variant strain capabilities, if we make the next version of the vaccine based on that, we can expect that there is a good chance that that vaccine will elicit good immune responses that will protect people from getting 501Y.V2 and probably several of the other variants."

Experts have also highlighted the important role of genomic surveillance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

