Transport MEC Mamabolo: Gauteng over-tolled, can’t sustain system

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Public Transport and Road Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Wednesday said the province was already heavily over-tolled and couldn't afford to sustain the contentious e-tolling system.

Last month, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula told members of Parliament during the debate on the State of the Nation Address that government would finalise the e-tolls issue by the end of the financial year.

WATCH: Gauteng government rejects implementation of e-tolls

The controversial user-pays system went live on Gauteng's roads on 3 December in 2013, despite civil disobedience campaigns, marches and protests.

More than seven years down the line, the gantries are still standing but many motorists refuse to cough up for driving under them.

The African National Congress in Gauteng has been vocal about scrapping the tolling system and has submitted a proposal to national government outlining what it claims is a viable financial alternative to fund the roads.

Mamabolo said under no circumstances must motorists be left to pay for the upgraded roads alone.

“Why should this be burdened only on the residents of Gauteng on three national roads that are the backbone of the economy. Actually, these e-tolls were not even necessary in the first place.”

