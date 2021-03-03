Scopa to probe claims Eskom CEO De Ruyter purging black suppliers

The investigation will also include procurement and contract management in general.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s finance watchdog will investigate allegations that Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and other managers have been purging black suppliers.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday had to postpone a hearing with Eskom on expansions and deviations for the financial year to deal with the matter.

Scopa received a letter from Eskom chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano, who had been suspended by De Ruyter.

The finance watchdog said that the correspondence received from Tshitangano had a material bearing on the matters it would have dealt with in today’s hearing.

Some of the allegations contained in the letter were brought to the attention of the Eskom board as far back as February last year.

The committee has now resolved to probe what it called “very serious allegations” against De Ruyter.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa: "The seriousness of them is that allegations by the CPO have been made against the CEO, so two chiefs is an issue."

Eskom chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba said that the matter was raised with the board more than a year ago.

"I think the history of this matter stretches obviously over a year and there have been exchanges of letters to myself, to the office of the president, the office of the minister and so forth."

The committee said that De Ruyter would be granted an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

