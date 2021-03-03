Sassa warns beneficiaries about fake news on COVID-19 grants

A WhatsApp message was making its rounds saying that more than 3 million South Africans would receive a R3,500 COVID-19 grant for six months.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has cautioned social grant beneficiaries about fake news circulating on social media.

It also had a link directing people to apply for the grant.

Sassa spokesperson Shivani Wahab said it's fake news and clarified that the COVID-19 special grant is R350.

“Sassa would like to once again appeal to the public to ignore these messages.

"Do not fall prey to inaccurate information, access the official Sassa website, Twitter, and Facebook pages for accurate information,” said Wahab.

