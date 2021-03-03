Parly to launch Eskom-related inquiry against CEO De Ruyter

The investigation stems from a complaint lodged with Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) by suspended chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is to launch another Eskom-related inquiry, but this time into allegations against CEO Andre de Ruyter.

The investigation stems from a complaint lodged with Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) by suspended chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano.

He alleges De Ruyter and other managers are purging black suppliers in the supply chain, among other accusations.

The internal fight between top management officials at Eskom has played out before Scopa.

Scopa received a letter from Tshitangano complaining about De Ruyter and certain contracts.

Tshitangano was later suspended for poor performance and faces a disciplinary process.

Now Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said another inquiry was needed to get to the bottom of the issue involving De Ruyter.

“We have got allegations that we have to deal with as we have done with other allegations before. The process as chairing members, we are in agreement with an investigative committee inquiry.”

The committee also heard how Tshitangano might have to be subpoenaed to appear before such an inquiry because he’s also facing an internal probe at the power company.

The committee will now receive legal advice on how to proceed with the matter.

