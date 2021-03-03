Molefe: I have no proof of Ramaphosa’s capture of Eskom

Brian Molefe, who has been speaking on the Tegeta and Glencore, has on Tuesday concluded his testimony at the state capture commission but is expected to return.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe said his allegations about President Cyril Ramaphosa's capture of Eskom were speculation and he had no proof that he deliberately acted in the interests of Glencore, but he still had reason to believe he did.

He has denied that he had any role in Tegeta elbowing out Glencore as owners of Optimum Coal Mine.

“My postulation was that they were hoping to use Mr Ramaphosa’s position to help them negotiate out of the pickle.”

Molefe said he had no proof that Ramaphosa deliberately acted in the interests of Glencore, but he could have benefitted.

“He would have financial benefit; he would have an interest in the settlement of the penalties. I’m not saying I know he peddled influence but the situation was likely to arise."

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked: “But you accept that it’s more of speculation?”

Molefe replied: “Yes.”

Molefe maintains that it was peculiar that Ramaphosa became chair of the Eskom war room immediately after his departure from Glencore and without a cooling-off period but the commission reminded him that Ramaphosa was appointed by then-President Jacob Zuma.

