Molefe denies knowing he was appointed as an ANC MP to later be finance minister

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo detailed the coincidence that when the Guptas wanted Nhlanhla Nene to be fired, Molefe went to Parliament but when the ANC disagreed with Zuma and Malusi Gigaba was appointed, Molefe went back to Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe said that he had no idea that he was appointed as an African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) so that he could be minister of Finance.

The state capture commission has asked Molefe about the affidavits of ANC top six members Gwede Mantashe, Zweli Mkhize and Jesse Duarte, who said that was what former President Jacob Zuma wanted.

"The evidence on the affidavit given by Mr Mantashe, Ms Jessie Duarte and Dr Zweli Mkhize, he mentioned your name as the person he wanted to replace Mr Gordhan. Whether that is true, that's what they have said," Zondo put to Molefe.

"I was not there, I never said anything, I was not present," Molefe replied.

Earlier, Molefe said that he only lasted two months as an MP for the ANC because his early retirement was questioned.

He told the state capture commission that the legal opinion given to then-Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown was that the solution was for him to return to his position as CEO.

He had taken early retirement following corruption allegations made about him by the Public Protector even though he was aggrieved that Thuli Madonsela had not given him the opportunity to make representations.

He said that he retired because he did not want to face Eskom employees every day.

"Were you not similarly concerned about the taint of your reputation, assuming that role?" Advocate Pule Seleka asked Molefe.

"No, it tainted Eskom and my role as the chief executive of Eskom," Molefe said.

