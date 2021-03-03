Mkhwebane: I’ll wait for Parly process to conclude before responding

Parliament released a report on Monday compiled by an independent panell it found there's sufficient evidence against Mkhwebane to go ahead with an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Tuesday said she would wait for the parliamentary process looking at her fitness to hold office to wrap up along with her multiple court cases before responding to the claims against her.

Parliament released a report on Monday compiled by an independent panel, which found there's sufficient evidence against Mkhwebane to go ahead with an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane is facing three counts of perjury for allegedly lying in court.

However, Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said: “The Office of the Public Protector is fully operational and the ongoing parliamentary process has no direct bearing on the functioning of the office.”

Mkhwebane's denied any wrongdoing.

SA DESERVES A BETTER PP

The Democratic Alliance's chief whip Natasha Mazzone on Tuesday said efforts to remove the Public Protector had the required parliamentary backing.

Mazzone is pleased Mkhwebane will face an inquiry: “But I am also convinced that after sitting at the Eskom inquiry into state capture that there are enough people in Parliament who want this country to work than want it to fail. If we can continue to prove our case and keep politics out of it, we will be able to have the Public Protector removed."

The DA member said Mkhwebane was is not fit and proper to hold office.

"She is not fit and proper to hold office and our country deserves a better Public Protector.

"Her independence and credibility have been called into question on a number of occasions and the independent panel has now found that we must go ahead with the proceedings."

