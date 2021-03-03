Mamelodi quarry site now secured 4 days after 2 boys drowned there

Eyewitness News understands that construction company King Civil Engineering Contractors have now secured the dangerous site after the two boys drowned while swimming in the quarry.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that the quarry where two boys drowned at a road construction site in Mamelodi has now been fenced off, four days after the incident.

A wired fence has now been erected around the construction site.

#MamelodiQuarry Eyewitness News has learnt that the quarry where two boys drowned at a road construction site in Mamelodi has now been fenced off, four days after the tragedy. TK



Picture: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/9hLZpn1kWv EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 3, 2021

Seven-year-old Siyabonga Mabila and four-year-old Lawrence Tshwenu drowned at the Skierlik Mountain View informal settlement while playing on Saturday.

Eyewitness News understands that construction company King Civil Engineering Contractors have now secured the dangerous site after the two boys drowned while swimming in the quarry.

READ: Mamelodi quarry drownings could have been prevented, say victims' families

But local resident Khomotso Ngalwana said that the community was not satisfied with the quality of the fencing.

"We are not happy about this fence, it's very light and too short. We wanted a higher fence, one that is strong, like barbed wire."

ALSO READ: 2 Mamelodi mothers want justice after their children drown in quarry

Ngalwana said that the current fence would not do much to prevent children from entering the quarry again and would be easily vandalised.

The affected families have blamed the construction company for the young boys' deaths and want justice.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.