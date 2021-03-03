Mabuza stresses govt’s commitment to improve vaccine manufacturing capability

As chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 vaccines, Mabuza visited the Biovac Institute in Midrand on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has stressed government's commitment to improving South Africa's vaccine manufacturing capability.

As chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 vaccines, Mabuza visited the Biovac Institute in Midrand on Tuesday.



The facility receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and also stores other types of vaccines being used in the country.

Biovac, a private-public partnership, was formed in 2003 to establish local vaccine manufacturing capabilities for the country.

The Biovac Institute holds the promise for a locally manufactured #covid19 #vaccine in line with our industrial policy pic.twitter.com/KSuwvP1xKC David D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) March 2, 2021

Mabuza was taken on a tour of the facility, where on-site experts explained how the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are managed.

“This is the capability we have as a country, which we collectively took a decision to improve this capability of us manufacturing our own vaccines.”

WATCH: Vaccination sites to be expanded as SA expects to begin phase 2 in April

Biovac Institute CEO doctor Morena Makhoana said quality controllers were trained to manage the vials when they arrived at the depot.

“They were trained already ahead of time and by the time they received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this past weekend and the other weekend, it was all systems go.”

From here, the vaccines are being dispatched to the different provinces for rollout.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.