A list of all the COVID-19 vaccine sites across South Africa

Thirteen more hospitals have been added to the list of vaccination sites across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Two weeks ago, government launched the first part of its COVID-19 vaccination drive, releasing a list of public hospitals where healthcare workers could get vaccinated.

Virtual training began across all provinces at the beginning of the year as government attempted to vaccinate a million people by the end of March against the virus that has devastated lives and economies around the world.

The first consignment of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines were rolled out as part of the extended research South African had been involved in with the vaccine, which meant that taxpayers would not be footing the bill. These vaccines will be used to vaccinate health workers throughout the country. The next nine million vials of the vaccine will be bought by the fiscus.

A new batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines landed in the country over the weekend, with the president adding that an agreement to acquire 11 million more was recently signed. As of Tuesday, 76,037 health workers have so far been inoculated, according to a government release.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa also moved the country from level 3 to level 1 of government’s risk-adjusted approach to COVID-19, permitting more activities and sectors to operate.

As the country moves towards phase two of its vaccination programme in late April to early May, government added a further 13 private hospitals as vaccination sites throughout the country to the first 18. This is the full list of hospitals where vaccinations will take place. Each site will focus on vaccinating its own staff first.

The Hospital Association of South Africa said that one of the considerations it used to decide which hospitals would be vaccination sites was the number of COVID-19 cases treated to date, as well as their proximity to research.

Eastern Cape:

- Livingston Hospital

- Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital

- Frere Hospital

- Netcare Greenacres Hospital

Free State:

- Universitas (C) Hospital

- Pelonomi Hospital

- Life Rosepark Hospital

- Fezi Ngumbentombi

- Bongani Hospital

Gauteng:

- Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

- Steve Biko Academic Hospital

- Ahmed Kathrada Private Hospital

- Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

- Dr George Mukhari Hospital

- Netcare Milpark Hospital

KwaZulu-Natal:

- Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital

- Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital

- General Justice Gizenga Mpanza

- Edendale Hospital

- Madadeni Hospital

- Netcare St. Augustine's Hospital

Limpopo:

- Pietersburg Hospital

- Mankweng Hosptial

- Tshilidzini Hospital

- Donald Fraser Hospital

- Malamulele Hospital

- Mediclinic Polokwane

- Netcare Pholoso Hospital

- St. Rita's Hospital

Mpumalanga:

- Rob Ferreira Hospital

- Witbank Hospital

- Ermelo Hospital

- Life Cosmos Hospital

- Mediclinic Nelspruit

- Mapulaneng Hospital

North West:

- Klerksdorp-Tshepong Tertiary Hospital

- Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital

Northern Cape:

- Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital

- Mediclinic Upington

Western Cape:

- Groote Schuur Hospital

- Tygerberg Hospital

- Khayelitsha District Hospital

- Gatesville Melomed

- George Hospital

- Karl Bremmer Hospital

- Paarl Hospital

- Worcester Hospital

