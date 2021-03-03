20°C / 22°C
Large parts of JHB north without power due to technical fault

Eskom said it had dispatched technicians to fix the fault but it was not able to give an estimated time of restoration yet.

FILE: An Eskom worker working on a power cable. Picture: Eyewitness News.
FILE: An Eskom worker working on a power cable. Picture: Eyewitness News.
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Large parts of Johannesburg north are without power on Wednesday morning.

Eskom said it had dispatched technicians to fix the fault but it was not able to give an estimated time of restoration yet.

The blackout is affecting Cosmo City, Lanseria, Magaliesig, Randburg, Ruimsig and Zandspruit.

Eskom has apologised for the inconvenience.

Meanwhile, City Power technicians are attending to an outage in Selby that’s left residents in the dark in areas like City Deep, Marshalltown and New Centre.

It promised to communicate any progress on Twitter throughout the day.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

