Large parts of JHB north without power due to technical fault

Eskom said it had dispatched technicians to fix the fault but it was not able to give an estimated time of restoration yet.

JOHANNESBURG - Large parts of Johannesburg north are without power on Wednesday morning.

The blackout is affecting Cosmo City, Lanseria, Magaliesig, Randburg, Ruimsig and Zandspruit.

Eskom has apologised for the inconvenience.

Meanwhile, City Power technicians are attending to an outage in Selby that’s left residents in the dark in areas like City Deep, Marshalltown and New Centre.

It promised to communicate any progress on Twitter throughout the day.

#EskomGauteng#JoburgOutage



We are experiencing an outage affecting customers in large parts of Joburg North includingCosmos City, Lanseria, Magaliesig, Randburg, Ruimsig, Zandspruit & surrounding areas. Technicians dispatched.



No ETR



We regret the inconvenience caused. Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 3, 2021

