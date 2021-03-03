Atul Gupta's demand for SA passport not proper - Motsoaledi

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the department remained firm in its decision to deny the issuing of the Gupta brother’s new South African passport.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that his department would defend its decision to block Atul Gupta’s attempt to have a South African passport issued to him.

Last month, it emerged that Gupta approached the High Court in Pretoria to compel the department to issue him with a passport.

The controversial family fled South Africa to Dubai as criminal allegations mounted against them.

Motsoaledi said that they had secured a top counsel to fight the matter in court.

"We definitely believe he shouldn't be getting the passport he's applying for, that's what we are defending, that's our position in the department. The rest of the reasons will be provided by senior counsel but our position is that we are defending the case because we don't think his demand for a South African passport is proper."

