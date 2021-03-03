Home Affairs to probe irregularly granted permits, visas dating back to 2004

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that this came after several investigations by the department's counter-corruption unit found that dubious visas, permits and special citizenships were irregularly granted to prominent people by department officials.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Home Affairs said that it would be investigating permits and visas which were granted irregularly in the last 17 years.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that a ministerial committee has been established to review certain permits and visas issued since 2004.

The minister said that this came after several investigations by the department's counter-corruption unit found that dubious visas, permits and special citizenships were irregularly granted to prominent people by department officials.

Motsoaledi said that the task team, which had three months to present the report back to his department, would leave no stone unturned.

"We are undertaking this review to ensure that each permit has been issued to a qualifying person because our immigration laws have to be implemented in a manner that facilitates economic development and encourages social stability. The committee will also identify loopholes in our system and recommend improvements."

