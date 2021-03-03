Home Affairs to resume some services suspended under level 3 lockdown

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department said that it would from Thursday offer several services that were temporarily suspended due to concerns around COVID-19 transmissions.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the announcement in Pretoria on Wednesday.



Motsoaledi said that the department had decided to reinstitute more services following the country’s move to lockdown level 1.

Several services were temporarily suspended in January during the adjusted level 3 lockdown.

Minister Motsoaledi said that these additional services would resume from tomorrow.

"The reissuing of smart IDs and identity documents, registration and solemnisation of marriages, amendments and rectifications for people who believe there's something wrong with their ID. Then there's late registration of birth and lastly applications and collections of passports for all categories no longer for people who were exempted to travel through our borders."

The minister used the opportunity to urge for vigilance against the spread of COVID-19.

"We do not want Home Affairs offices to be superspreader sites. This is what led us to restrict services. Nobody will be allowed into our offices if they are not wearing their mask properly."

Motsoaledi said that the citizenship service, however, would remain temporarily unavailable.

