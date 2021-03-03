Gauteng DA: Makhura no confidence motion should've been via secret ballot

The African National Congress defeated its motion by 37 votes while the DA and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) managed 33 votes but it’s arguing that the actual results were 35 to 34, with the ANC winning by just one vote.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Gauteng legislature said voting for its motion of no confidence against Premier David Makhura should have been done via secret ballot as it would have produced a clearer process.

This as it calls for a recount of Tuesday’s ballot.

The African National Congress defeated its motion by 37 votes while the DA and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) managed 33 votes but it’s arguing that the actual results were 35 to 34, with the ANC winning by just one vote.

The African Christian Democratic Party opted to abstain from the ballot while another member of the legislature, who was present, also did not vote and a third was unable to connect to the House during proceedings.

The DA tabled the motion after Makhura’s office was implicated in irregular COVID-19 procurement tenders at Gauteng health, claiming there have been one scandal too many on his watch and that he is not fit to lead the country’s economic hub.

According to Speaker Ntombi Mekgwe, 70 members of the legislature participated in Tuesday’s motion of no confidence ballot, however, before the results could be signed off, the DA raised some concerns.



The party’s provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty told Eyewitness News they had asked the rules committee to study the recording of the day’s proceedings.

“So that we can actually count if there is any absence of whatever was going on at the time, so we can actually get the real results, which are 35/34.”

He said if this vote was put to a secret ballot, it would have been both simpler and clearer as opposed to the roll call, which was used to accommodate the hybrid model due to some participating via virtual platforms.

The EFF’s Itani Mikwebvu said the party was disappointed by the ANC’s actions during the motion.

“We are very much disappointed with the ANC caucus, which voted that their corrupt Premier Makhura to stay.”

Opposition parties also say the ANC had chosen to protect its own instead of prioritising the province’s citizens.

