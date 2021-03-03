Fencing of Mamelodi quarry site too late, says family of drowned boy

A wire fence has now been erected around the area four days after seven-year-old Siyabonga Mabila and four-year-old Lawrence Tshwenu drowned.

MAMELODI - The family of one of the boys who drowned in a quarry at a construction site in Mamelodi has told Eyewitness News that the securing of the site was too little, too late.

A wire fence has now been erected around the area four days after seven-year-old Siyabonga Mabila and four-year-old Lawrence Tshwenu drowned.

READ: Mamelodi quarry site now secured 4 days after 2 boys drowned there

The tragedy happened at the Skierlik informal settlement on Saturday.

#MamelodiQuarry Eyewitness News has learnt that the quarry where two boys drowned at a road construction site in Mamelodi has now been fenced off, four days after the tragedy. TK



Picture: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/9hLZpn1kWv EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 3, 2021

The family of Lawrence Tshwenu, who drowned while playing with his friends at the quarry in Mamelodi, have reacted with disappointment to the fencing that had now been erected.

READ MORE: Mamelodi quarry drownings could have been prevented, say victims' families

The young boy's uncle, Deon Moore told Eyewitness News that authorities waited too long before addressing the danger that the unsecured construction site posed to the community.

"It is still disappointing that the fence has been put up four days after the kids drowned."

ALSO READ: 2 Mamelodi mothers want justice after their children drown in quarry

Moore said that the quality of the fencing was not sufficient.

"The fence is even not a strong one, kids can still go over the fence."

The Transport Department is currently investigating and has promised to act if any form of liability is found from the contracted construction company.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.