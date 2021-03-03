Families of slain police officers demand the harshest sentence for killers

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the grieving families on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The families of two slain police officers have demanded the harshest punishment for their killers, even suggesting the death penalty.

Sergeant Mnakwazo Mdoko and Constable Mninawa Breakfast were patrolling in Bloekombos on Sunday when they were ambushed and shot dead.

Four men have been taken in for questioning and one of them has already been charged.

The murdered police officers will receive state funerals in the Eastern Cape as they died in the line of duty.

A distraught Khanyisa Mdoko wants justice for the death of her cousin Sergeant Mdoko.

“We want justice. The one who killed our brother must also be killed."

The bother of Mnakwazo Mdoko, Sipho Breakfast, said those who killed his brother must face the full might of the law.

“At the moment there’s no death penalty. That guy must rot in jail.”

Grieving widow Lulamela Breakfast expressed mixed emotions over her husband's murder.

“I’m hurt and I’m angry at the same time, it’s like I’m dreaming.”

The widow said she had a message for her husband's killers that she wished she could share with them.

“I want to tell that guy that he took something very special from me, he took it away just like that. Just for a gun, he could have shot him somewhere else, not in the head."

