eNCA says it’s committed to ensuring staff is aware of racial issues

JOHANNESBURG - eNCA said it was committed to doing everything possible to shake-up its business and transform and ensure that staff members are aware of racial issues in the country.

On Tuesday, a group of African National Congress (ANC) members picketed outside eNCA's head office in Hyde Park.

They called for action after video footage went viral, showing the broadcaster's reporter Lindsay Dentlinger asking only black members of Parliament to wear their masks.

Dentlinger has since apologised.

Of coz there will always be that black brother - i mean here is evidence of 3 times she did this, according to Lindsay Dentlinger and @eNCA COVID19 IS A BLACK THING pic.twitter.com/LUJGFonxdP Man United 3:2 LiVARpool (@Allan_2801) February 25, 2021

eNCA has signed a memorandum of demands issued by the governing party and said it would be implementing programs in the form of round table discussions on transformation.

The ANC's Jessie Duarte said the problem was deeper than just the one journalist: “You have numerous journalists here who are white who have a problem with black people simply because we are black. eNCA must publicly acknowledge its history of mistreating its journalist. We are telling you this because some of your own workers have been calling us to say thank you.”

Norman Munzhelele who represents the media group said: “We hope that you will be willing when we invite you to those kinds of discussions. We are committing and will respond to the demands that you have given to us.”

