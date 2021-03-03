20°C / 22°C
EMPD monitoring Boksburg protest, roads near Reiger Park closed

It’s not yet clear what sparked the protest, but police and metro police are on the scene.

FILE: Police monitoring a protest in the Reiger Park area. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News.
FILE: Police monitoring a protest in the Reiger Park area. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News.
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Metro Police are monitoring a protest that's erupted in Boksburg on Wednesday morning, where roads near Reiger Park have been blocked with burning tyres.

It’s not yet clear what sparked the protest, but police and metro police are on the scene.

People started demonstrating from early on in the morning, closing off Rondebult Road.

The EMPD’s Kobeli Mokheseng said: “It is not clear at this stage why there’s a demonstration, but we are working together with the South African Police Service and other law enforcement monitoring the situation and motorists are advised to used alternative roads.”

A motorist who drove past the scene earlier said: “Every single person turned around and we have no idea what’s going on. I don’t think it’s safe to approach that area as a motorist at all.”

