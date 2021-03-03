EMPD monitoring Boksburg protest, roads near Reiger Park closed

It’s not yet clear what sparked the protest, but police and metro police are on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Metro Police are monitoring a protest that's erupted in Boksburg on Wednesday morning, where roads near Reiger Park have been blocked with burning tyres.

People started demonstrating from early on in the morning, closing off Rondebult Road.

#BoksburgProtest Ekurhuleni Metro Police are monitoring a protest in Boksburg where the roads near Reigerpark have been blocked with burning tyres. EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 3, 2021

The EMPD’s Kobeli Mokheseng said: “It is not clear at this stage why there’s a demonstration, but we are working together with the South African Police Service and other law enforcement monitoring the situation and motorists are advised to used alternative roads.”

A motorist who drove past the scene earlier said: “Every single person turned around and we have no idea what’s going on. I don’t think it’s safe to approach that area as a motorist at all.”

