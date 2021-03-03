Emfuleni continues to experience water shortages

“The municipality is currently in talks with Rand Water in an effort to find lasting solutions to the shortages, we apologise for the inconvenience and further encourage residents to use water sparingly at all times," said spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni.

JOHANNESBURG - Large parts of Emfuleni in the Vaal district are experiencing water shortages.

The municipality said the interruptions were a result of water reductions imposed by Rand Water as a credit control measure since last Thursday.

Dam Status & Total Storage Capacity in the Integrated Vaal River System

1 March 2021

Remember to continue to be #waterwise #usewaterresponsibly #knowbetterdobetter

Please click here for daily dam level updates: https://t.co/hz9uoWx1ZF

[LE] pic.twitter.com/v5XIpDXZfU — Rand Water (@Rand_Water) March 2, 2021

Affected areas include Vereeniging, Evaton, Sebokeng and Vanderbijlpark.

The municipality has been facing financial woes which have brought service delivery to its knees.

