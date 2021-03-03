2 Mamelodi mothers want justice after their children drown in quarry

It's understood the boys, aged four and seven, were swimming in the unsecured site on Saturday.

MAMELODI - Two Mamelodi mothers want justice after their children drowned in a quarry at a road construction site.

The Gauteng Roads and Transport Department, which is responsible for contracting the implicated construction company, has launched an independent forensic investigation.

Siyabonga Mabila (7) and Lawrence Tshwenu (4) were playing in the quarry at the unattended construction site when tragedy struck.

Their mothers say their lives could have been spared had the contracted construction company fenced off the dangerous area.

Tshwenu’s mother said she’s didn't want to live in the Skierlik Mountain View informal settlement as the area would always remind her of how she lost her only son.

“It’s going to be with me forever and my wish is to not stay here anymore because I am just going to remember that my son is dead.”

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba said he would pursue legal action against those responsible on behalf of the affected families.

