194 more COVID deaths, 856 new cases reported in SA

The department said 856 more infections were also picked up over the 24-hour period, taking South Africa's caseload to 1 514 815.

FILE: Picture: 123rf.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – One hundred and ninety-four more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The figures reported on Tuesday by the Department of Health have pushed the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 50,271.

The department said 856 more infections were also picked up over the 24-hour period, taking South Africa's caseload to 1 514 815.

The recovery rate has edged up slightly to 94.6%, with 1 433 320 people recuperating.

On the vaccine front, 76,037 health workers have so far been inoculated.

Timeline

