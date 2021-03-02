Yet another fuel price hike for consumers

The Energy Department has announced further hikes in the prices of petrol, diesel, paraffin and LPG.

JOHANNESBURG - The Energy Department has announced that the price of petrol will increase by 65 cents on Wednesday, 3 March.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel will rise by between 54 and 56 cents a litre and illuminating paraffin will cost 47 cents more a litre.

LPG will cost 87 cents more per kilogram.

This is the second time in as many months that consumers have to deal with large fuel price hikes.

On 3 February the price of petrol rose by 81 cents a litre, diesel by between 58 and 59 cents a litre and illuminating paraffin cost 59 cents more a litre. The price of LPG rose by 193 cents per kilogram.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.