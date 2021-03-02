WHO rolls out Covax vaccines to southern Africa

The COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access platform, also known as Covax last week delivered 600,000 units of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Ghana and 504,000 to the Ivory Coast.

CAPE TOWN - The WHO’s Covax facility is on Tuesday also delivering COVID-19 vaccines to southern Africa.

The mechanism was made available by the World Health Organization and other partners to also make COVID-19 vaccines available to poorer nations.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said that they were shipping vials to Angola and Lesotho today.

"It's going to make good on that promise that the Covax facility is going to make sure that people from less wealthy nations aren't left behind. There's a lot of work to do but today is a really great day."

Elder said that 3.92 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had also arrived in Abuja, Nigeria.

