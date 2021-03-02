WC has spent more than R1.9 billion on COVID-19 so far

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has spent over R1.9 billion to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's been revealed in the eighth edition of the provincial Treasury's procurement disclosure report.

From April to January, the provincial department's total COVID-19 expenditure was R1.9 million while public entities spent R3 million.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said of the total spent, 47.26% of all COVID-19 expenditure was spent with small businesses in the Western Cape.

