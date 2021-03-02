Molefe’s evidence was cut short in January when a member of staff working close to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the commission to cancel hearings for a week.

JOHANNESBURG - Another former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is back at the state commission on Tuesday.

Molefe’s evidence was cut short in January when a member of staff working close to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the commission to cancel hearings for a week.

He is expected to testify about dodgy transactions during his tenure at the power utility.

But he began his last appearance with accusations that President Cyril Ramaphosa defended the interests of companies that had 40-year contracts with the Eskom.

WATCH LIVE: Brian Molefe returns to state capture inquiry

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.