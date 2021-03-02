SA Council of Churches: Zuma’s actions could create a state of lawlessness

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo filed an application asking the Constitutional Court to jail the former president for two years for being in contempt of court.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council of Churches said it was concerned there could be a rise in defiance and lawlessness if the African National Congress (ANC) didn't take decisive action against former President Jacob Zuma.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo filed an application asking the Constitutional Court to jail the former president for two years for being in contempt of court.

Zuma refuses to appear before the state capture commission, saying just a few weeks ago that he would rather go to jail.

The general secretary of the South African Council of Churches bishop Malusi Mpumlwana said he was worried more people would be emulating Zuma's noncompliance with the law.

“It creates a divide between those who agree with 'it’s not your law, it’s their law and therefore they will defy their law'. That leads to a state of defiance across the courts.”

WATCH: Zuma: The law is too soft on criminals

Meanwhile, the Jacob Zuma Foundation on Monday said Zondo couldn't ask the Constitutional Court to sentence the former president to two years in prison for contempt of court.

It said the the 1947 Act talks about six month’s imprisonment, or 55 pounds fine, not the two years imprisonment.

The foundation said Zondo was abusing his position as the second in charge in the Constitutional Court and instructing his subordinates to bend the laws of the country was unprecedented.

"It is clear that laws are being changed to deal with Zuma, like how the apartheid government created Sobukwe laws to deal with Sobukwe," the statement said.

Zuma was expected to testify from the 15 to the 19 February but he defied a summons that the Constitutional Court said he had to abide by.

Zondo: We will ask for imprisonment of Zuma if found guilty of contempt of court

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.