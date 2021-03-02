Public Protector Mkhwebane confident of being cleared of wrongdoing

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is facing three counts of perjury for lying in court in a legal review application of an Absa-Bankorp report about her meetings with former President Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - Following Parliament's announcement that it has enough evidence to start removal proceedings of the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that she was confident that she would be cleared of alleged wrongdoing.

On Monday, Parliament released a report by an appointed panel saying that the process for a full inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office could commence.

Mkhwebane said that she would wait for both the parliamentary process and court proceedings on the matter.

Public Protector spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe: "The Public Protector is confident that the parliamentary and judicial proceedings which are before the High Court and the Constitutional Court will ultimately result in her being cleared of any wrongdoing. We wish to assure the public that the Office of the Public Protector is fully operational and that the ongoing parliamentary process has no direct bearing on the functioning of the office."

