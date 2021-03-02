Prasa to launch skills audit in bid to remove deadwood from workforce

The Scopa hearing follows two years in which Prasa got two consecutive disclaimers from the Auditor-General. The rail agency is also the government entity with the highest irregular expenditure at over R1 billion rand.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) wants to get rid of deadwood in its workforce and will be launching a massive skills audit.

Prasa on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on its annual report as well as investigations.

Board member Advocate Smanga Sethene said that a skills audit was needed.

"You have 17,000 employees and Prasa performs at 17%. Really, that calls for a serious skills audit and from thereon we'll have a sense as to what kind of Prasa we have because there's no need for having a 17,000 workforce performing at 17%."

Board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane told the committee that the issue was with top management.

"The top management is too big, it's too wieldy, there's too much layers before you get to the top."

