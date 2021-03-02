Police hunt serial rapist operating in Ekurhuleni

Just last week, a young woman was attacked in Crystal Park allegedly by a man who's been terrorising the community for years now.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are on Tuesday calling for information about a serial rapist who's been operating in the Ekurhuleni area.

Law enforcement is offering an undisclosed cash reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of the rapist.

Investigators are looking at dozens of rape cases reported as far back as 2012 at different police stations on the East Rand.

The victims in these cases are between the ages of 12 and 20.

The police's Mavela Masondo said: “It is alleged that the same suspect may be behind the attempted rape of a woman in Crystal Park on Monday, 22 February 2021 as well as a rape that took place two weeks ago. Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

