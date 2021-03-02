Parties involved in Midrand eviction battle ordered to draft interim contract

Lawyers for property owners have been seeking an eviction order against 107 waste collectors who have been staying on the property for five years.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has on Monday directed parties involved in an eviction battle at a multimillion-rand property in Midrand to draft an interim agreement themselves, which will see an end to the dispute.

Lawyers for property owners have been seeking an eviction order against 107 waste collectors who have been staying on the property for five years.

The property is earmarked for a more than R400 million redeployment.

Lawyers for property owners and waste collectors are in agreement that the people are on the land illegally with owners saying the continued illegal occupation infringed on their rights.

READ MORE: Midrand property owners seek court-ordered eviction to remove waste reclaimers

The legal team for the waste collectors has stated that their eviction would leave them homeless and impact negatively on their trade.

But the court has ordered the parties to draft an agreement that will finally resolve the matter.

The City of Joburg has also been directed to state how it will accommodate the waste collectors and that report must be filed within six months.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.