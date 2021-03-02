Numsa welcomes Putco’s decision to stop retrenchments

Numsa - which was opposed to the move - said it felt vindicated after Putco management made the announcement.

JOHANNESBURG - Metalworkers union, Numsa, said that bus company Putco had reversed its decision to retrench 214 employees.

The bus passenger carrier, operating in at least three provinces, cited the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown as some of the reasons for the layoffs.

Putco has a fleet of 1,400 buses and transports about 210,000 passengers daily.

Numsa, which was opposed to the move, said that it felt vindicated after Putco management made the announcement.

The union's spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi Majola said: “This is a victory for our members. We made consultations during the section 189 process because we felt job cuts were unnecessary. Putco can stop retrenchments by stopping mismanagement.”

