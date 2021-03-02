NADA expects to see stable & positive year for automotive sector

A 13.3% drop in new car sales has been recorded in February compared to the same period a year ago.

According to Naamsa, the automotive business council, 37,521 new vehicles were sold last month.

National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) chairperson Mark Dommisse: "The month of February saw new car sales for the entire industry up a very good and encouraging 3,500-odd units from the month of January, which is very positive, however, still quite down from the year before, before we went into lockdown."

Dommisse said that an 8% drop in car exports were recorded last month, compared to February 2020.

"Going forward, I think we can expect a stable market if not very buoyant but depending on how the future infections go and how government handles the vaccine rollout, I think we should have quite a positive but stable year."

