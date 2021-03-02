Mourners remember amaBhaca chief Diko as a leader who loved his community

AmaBhaca chief Thandisizwe Madzikane Diko II passed away at the age of 43, at an East London hospital last week, following a short illness.

CAPE TOWN - AmaBhaca chief Thandisizwe Madzikane Diko II has been described as a person who loved people and his community.

The sentiment was shared at his funeral at Elundzini Great Place in KwaBhaca, in the Eastern Cape.

He passed away at the age of 43, at an East London hospital last week, following a short illness.

Mourners said that Diko was a young cultural leader who loved his community.

Those at his funeral service also praised him for striving for unity in his community.

"A young royal who realised that traditional leadership should take its rightful place in promoting a better life for all."

Diko was last year implicated in a COVID-19 procurement scandal in relation to a multi-million rand personal protective equipment tender and his wife, presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, was suspended as a result.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.