Mothers of boys who drowned at construction site blame contractor for deaths

JOHANNESBURG - Two Mamelodi families are demanding answers after two boys drowned in a quarry at a road construction site in Skierlik Mountainview, an informal settlement in Tshwane.

The boys aged, 4 and 7, were swimming in the unfenced site on Saturday.

It’s understood that a construction company was contracted by the Gauteng Roads and Transport Department along the K54 road, which forms part of the upgrading of Solomon Mahlangu Drive.

Two young mothers were left distraught after losing their children.

#MamelodiDrowning @Action4SA leader Herman Mashaba visited the bereaved families earlier today. Hes promised to assist them pursue legal action against the construction company responsible for the unsecured site. TK pic.twitter.com/4K4B5vnTgD EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2021

Seven-year-old Siyabonga Mabila and four-year-old Lawrence Tshwenu drowned while playing at the unattended road construction site, which poses a threat to many children living in this community.

Siyabonga’s mother, Pretty Mabila, claimed that the appointed construction company - King Civil Engineering Contractors - murdered her child.

"I blame the owners for this construction site."

Lawrence’s mother, Madeleine Tshwenu, said that the pain was unbearable.

"My two girls don't have a brother anymore."

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba visited the families earlier, promising to help them to file a civil case against those responsible.

