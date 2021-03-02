Molefe to Zondo: 'I hope my Ramaphosa testimony won't be swept under the carpet'

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is back at the state capture commission to continue his testimony.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe said he hoped the allegations that he made about the capture of the power utility by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Glencore were not being swept under the carpet.

Molefe is back at the state capture commission to continue his testimony.

His earlier appearance was halted after it emerged that a member of the commission had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Molefe says he would like to remind the commission that he had made a statement that the Current President was made a shareholder in optimum, he says Glencor and Optimum are are at the center of all this. — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) March 2, 2021

Molefe started this morning's session with an opening statement - once again making the allegations.

“I hope that it’s not being swept under the carpet and being forgotten conveniently. Just to make sure chairperson, that it did register and that a certain amount of weight will be attached to what I said because Glencore and Optimum are at the centre of all these files,” said Molefe.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said Molefe shouldn't worry that his statement was forgotten.

“In terms of the rules of the commission, that person is given a copy of their statement so that they have a chance to respond. I didn’t expect you to think that it would be swept under the carpet,” Zondo.

