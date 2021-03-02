MNet apologises for lack of diversity, technical errors on 'Love Island SA'

'Love Island SA' has been slammed for the lack of diversity on the show, as well as technical glitches during its first episode.

JOHANNESBURG - Following the wrath of South African viewers after the season premiere of Love Island SA, Lotto Star has now withdrawn its sponsorship from the show.

The brand made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday but didn't give reasons for the move.

LottoStar has taken the decision to respectfully withdraw its sponsorship of Love Island SA. We wish the show and its contestants every success - Director, LottoStar. #LoveIslandSA Lottostar (@Lotto_Star) March 2, 2021

Love Island SA has been slammed for the lack of diversity on the show, as well as technical glitches during its first episode.

MNet, the channel on which it airs, has since sent out an apology, saying that it was sorry that it did not meet its usual standard on both counts of diversity and technical errors but that they were working tirelessly to fix things.

The reality show is a dating competition with 10 contestants who are searching for love while trying to win R1 million.

