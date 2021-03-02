Mitchells Plain residents hope law enforcement deployment will curb shootings

It's been rocked by two shootings over the past five days in which 10 people were shot and six died.

CAPE TOWN - More law enforcement officers will be patrolling the streets of Mitchells Plain. It's hoped their deployment will be permanent following a rash of deadly shootings in the area.

It's been rocked by two shootings over the past five days in which 10 people were shot and six died.

Some residents say they feared the next gunshot, while others say authorities had failed them by only acting now.

Teenage boys were among those killed in recent gun violence in the area.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he remained focused on social upliftment as a means of addressing gangsterism.

“We don’t need to become gangsters because of unemployment and that's why we need to continue to assist with those social upliftment programs, but gangsters are few and they are cowards.”

Additional safety resources are also being utilised: “We brought more leap officers for instance to Mitchells Plain to stabilise and to assist the police because it's going to escalate, the violence is going to escalate,” Fritz added.

Besides the 50 municipal officers, police have also increased visibility since the recent shootings.

