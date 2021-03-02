20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Mitchells Plain residents hope law enforcement deployment will curb shootings

It's been rocked by two shootings over the past five days in which 10 people were shot and six died.

More law enforcement officers have been deployed to the streets of Mitchells Plain following a number of deadly shootings in the area. Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News.
More law enforcement officers have been deployed to the streets of Mitchells Plain following a number of deadly shootings in the area. Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News.
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - More law enforcement officers will be patrolling the streets of Mitchells Plain. It's hoped their deployment will be permanent following a rash of deadly shootings in the area.

It's been rocked by two shootings over the past five days in which 10 people were shot and six died.

READ: Fritz: Dealing with gang violence root causes only way to calm Mitchells Plain

Some residents say they feared the next gunshot, while others say authorities had failed them by only acting now.

Teenage boys were among those killed in recent gun violence in the area.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he remained focused on social upliftment as a means of addressing gangsterism.

“We don’t need to become gangsters because of unemployment and that's why we need to continue to assist with those social upliftment programs, but gangsters are few and they are cowards.”

READ: Another Cape teen (15) dies after being caught in suspected gang crossfire

Additional safety resources are also being utilised: “We brought more leap officers for instance to Mitchells Plain to stabilise and to assist the police because it's going to escalate, the violence is going to escalate,” Fritz added.

Besides the 50 municipal officers, police have also increased visibility since the recent shootings.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA