Man arrested in connection with Kraaifontein police murders due in court

Sergeant Mnakwazi Mdoko and constable Mninawa Breakfast were ambushed and killed while on patrol in Kraaifontein on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of gunning down two police officers is expected in the dock on Tuesday.

Their firearms were also stolen.

The suspect was tracked down and apprehended in Khayelitsha on Monday.

The Hawks’ Katlego Mogale said more arrests were imminent: “The suspect will be appearing in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on charges of murder. The investigation is continuing, and we cannot rule out the possibility of linking other suspects to the murder.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the Kraaifontein police station and the families of the slain officers on Tuesday.

